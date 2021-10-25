A Russian woman arrested for setting fire to a forest in Turkey goes into hysterics

Irina Vdovkina, the mother of one of seven Russians sent to prison in Turkey on suspicion of setting fire to a forest, spoke about how they were arrested and what is happening to them. She claims that the young people did not have a Russian-speaking lawyer, and the girl, who was among the detainees and is now sent to the women’s prison, had an emotional breakdown.

“A lawyer who spoke neither English nor Russian, and a judge on duty, came to their department,” the RT Telegram channel reports Vdovkina’s words.

She also noted that so far only a preliminary hearing has taken place in the case and the guys have refused to release either on subscription or on bail.

“And there is one girl among them. She is now alone in some kind of women’s prison, she has hysteria,” added Irina.

The mother of the other two arrested – the Yaroshenko brothers – in turn said that the local lawyers were refusing the case. She also named all those arrested: Anatoly and Nikita Yaroshenko, Dmitry Korshunov, Alexander Antoshkin, Konstantin Chebuchakov, Ivan Ukhov and Polina Yaskova.

The tourists themselves published a video from the courtroom, where they were handcuffed. One of them says to the camera: “On the way along the Lycian path, we saw a fire and tried to extinguish it, called 911, on the way we were detained by local residents and called the gendarmes.”

Earlier, the Consulate General of Russia reported that on October 23, seven Russian tourists who were hiking along the Lycian Trail route in the vicinity of Antalya were detained on suspicion of setting fire to the forest. An employee of the Consulate General visited the detainees. At the same time, Russian diplomats claim that the detained Russians were provided with a qualified translation during the preliminary court hearing.