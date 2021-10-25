A Soyuz rocket painted under the Gorodets painting was installed at Baikonur

https://ria.ru/20211025/raketa-1756068576.html

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft, decorated with Gorodets painting in honor of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod, was taken to the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, the press service of Roscosmos told RIA Novosti. with “Progress” is scheduled for October 28 at 3.00 Moscow time. The spacecraft docking to the ISS Zvezda module is expected on October 30 at 4.34 Moscow time. On board the “truck” there are about one and a half tons of various equipment and materials, including resource equipment and tools for spacewalks, medical controls and sanitary and hygienic supplies, clothing, food rations, fresh food and packing for experiments. celebration of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod. The image under the Gorodets painting was applied to the side blocks of the first and third stages of the rocket. A sticker with a congratulatory inscription to the anniversary was pasted on the second step. Later it became known that as part of a commercial project, the inscription “180 years of Sberbank” would also be glued to the rocket. Last year, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, proposed decorating rockets with Khokhloma and Gzhel to preserve the traditions of Russian folk craft, as well as the coats of arms of the cities of the Golden Ring to advertise domestic tourism. crew, fuel, oxygen, air and drinking water. Since 1978, 169 launches of Progress spacecraft of various modifications have been carried out, three of which did not make it to the ISS due to launch vehicle accidents in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

