Adele will appear on television and will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey

The soloist of the Melnitsa group Natalia O’Shey (Helavisa) wrote a detailed opinion on the situation of cancellation of concerts in Russia. The singer identified two unproductive reactions to transferences. Some begin to panic, others start to reproach the artist for singing when people get sick and die.

– Many do not really realize that in addition to the artist and the viewer, there is such a necessary instance as an organizer. And also rental, security, site and its employees – and in the next step of the financial chain of the family of employees. Behind every artist and every performance is this crowd of people, right up to the grandmother-watchman in the Palace of Culture and her retired grandfather, and they all depend on whether the performance is successful. That is why, against the background of the current constant changes in the rules for holding concerts, together with the organizers, we are monitoring the current resolution in the regions, we wait until the last moment in the hope that the planned concerts will be able to be held, and if it becomes clear that this is not possible, we immediately start looking for a new date to postpone. As soon as the date is confirmed, we make an announcement, new posters, new links to sales, etc., and all purchased tickets will definitely remain valid!

Additional difficulties, according to the artist’s observations, are created by the COVID-free format, which directly depends on the decisions of the authorities in each specific region, so there is no point in blaming the artists and organizers for this.

– There is no conspiracy against the audience – hiding information or utilized budgets there – is not happening. On the contrary, we are all (!) In the same boat, and this boat is shaking again very strongly today, – stressed Helavisa. – You write to us – your favorite artists, your music supports us so much in this difficult time – and this is very important, pleasant and valuable for us. Support us too – come to those concerts that we manage to hold, and please wait with your transferred tickets. For our part, we do our best to do our work actively, efficiently and as safely as possible.

InterMedia reminds that the situation with the postponement of concerts has also affected the Melnitsa itself. Due to the tightening of coronavirus restrictions, she was forced to postpone her concert at Crocus City Hall, scheduled for October 29, 2021. The new concert date is May 12, 2022.