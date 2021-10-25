Aksenov called the stressful situation with medicine in Crimea :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS



The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that medicine in Crimea is under stress due to the large number of ambulance calls, and instructed to increase the number of crews. The head of the republic said this at a meeting in the Crimean government.

“We understand that they cannot cope [экипажи скорой помощи], we are under stress today medicine because of the number of challenges. However, we need to save people from walking unnecessarily in polyclinics, especially where there are confirmed tests, ”he said.

According to him, the main question today is how to organize work without queues for vaccination against COVID-19. In this regard, Aksenov instructed to add the required number of vaccination stations for vaccination to take place in a “quiet mode”. “The second position is the number of ambulance crews, think how to add,” he said.

Crimea offered to buy more refrigerators for morgues due to COVID



On the website of the Crimean Ministry of Health, it is reported that 127 vaccination points are currently operating on the territory of the republic. At the same time, 590 707 people were vaccinated with the first component, or 48.7% of the plan, with the second component – 527 258 people, or 43.5% of the plan. To create population immunity, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 80% of the adult population, which is 1 212 687 people, the department said.

Since the beginning of October, there has been a sharp increase in coronavirus infection in Crimea. So, if on October 4, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases was 435, then over the last day 655 new cases have already been identified, which is a new record since the beginning of the pandemic in the region. 12 people died during the day. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the headquarters, 2,894 people have died.

Earlier, the Crimean authorities, like many Russian regions, announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7 with the preservation of wages. From October 25, until a special order, excursions for groups of more than ten people were banned in the region, residents of the republic over 65 were ordered not to leave their homes. In addition, mandatory vaccination is provided for workers in certain industries.