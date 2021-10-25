Alibaba Loses $ 344B Following Jack Ma Speech By Investing.com

Investing.com – China IT Giant Capitalization Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 for the year decreased by $ 344.4 billion, writes Bloomberg. This is the largest decline among all world organizations.

It is noteworthy that out of the ten companies that fell the most over the past year, eight were from China. In second place is the developer of the short video service Kuaishou Technology, which lost $ 104 billion in capitalization.

The top 10 also includes Chinese insurance companies Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance (- $ 66.1 billion and – $ 50.8 billion, respectively), IT company Tencent (- $ 65.4 billion), real estate broker KE Holdings (- $ 50 , 3 billion), educational service TAL Education (- $ 39.1 billion) and vaping company RLX (- $ 36.7 billion).

Among non-Chinese companies, the American video communication service Zoom (NASDAQ 🙂 (- $ 63 billion) and the Japanese holding Softbank (T 🙂 (- $ 40.9 billion) entered the top 10 anti-leaders.

In 2020, Alibaba founder Jack Ma gave a speech in which he criticized the structure of the financial system in China. After that, the country’s authorities suspended the IPO of Alibaba’s subsidiary, the fintech company Ant Group.

