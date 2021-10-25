Alibaba set a record for loss of capitalization – $ 344.4 billion per year :: News :: RBC Investments

The Chinese Internet giant began to crash a year ago, after a speech by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, in which he criticized the country’s financial system.

Photo: Shutterstock



Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has lost in

capitalization

$ 344.4 billion This is a record value among all companies traded in the world, Bloomberg calculated.

Alibaba shares reached an all-time high of $ 317.14 per share on October 27 last year, and then plummeted and gradually declined for almost a year. At a low on October 4, 2021, quotes dropped to $ 139.63, but then they went up and by the end of trading on October 22, shares closed at $ 177.7.

Although Alibaba shares are up 27% from their low, they are still 44% below their October 2020 peak.

Photo: Bloomberg



The sharp collapse began after the famous speech of the founder of Alibaba Jack Ma, writes Bloomberg. At a conference in Shanghai at the end of October 2020, he called the Basel Accords, which regulate banking, “a club for the elderly.” In addition, Ma criticized local and global regulators for holding back innovation and not focusing on development and opportunities for youth.

Ma’s performance cost the company dearly. A few days later, regulators suspended the IPO of Alibaba’s technology subsidiary Ant Group, which was to become the largest in the history of the entire stock market. This happened just two days before the start of the placement. In addition, an antitrust investigation began against Alibaba, as a result of which the company was fined a record $ 2.8 billion. Beijing tightened control over its activities and demanded that it reorganize its fintech business.

Shortly thereafter, the Chinese authorities began to tighten the screws in other sectors as well, which led to the fall of many Chinese stocks. Companies in the sector of additional preschool and school education were hit – they were forbidden to attract private capital, including foreign, or to conduct an IPO. Then the authorities criticized the sectors of video games, semiconductors, manufacturers of electronic cigarettes, alcohol, baby food, biotech, and IT companies.

In August, Chinese authorities released a 2025 development plan calling for tighter regulation of vast sectors of the economy. The government is planning big legislative changes in areas such as security, technology, personal data and antitrust regulation.

