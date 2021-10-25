Almost 395 thousand residents of Primorye took part in the All-Russian population census – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

About 109 thousand residents of Primorye took part in the All-Russian population census on “State services” and 285 thousand – with the help of volunteers. This was announced on Monday, October 25, at a meeting of the operational headquarters with the participation of heads of municipalities.

As the head of Primorskstat Natalya Baukova said, as of October 24, 395 thousand people took part in the All-Russian population census. This is 21% of the plan.

“Including 277 thousand people – in places of permanent residence, in stationary enumeration areas – more than 8.2 thousand people. Independently through the portal “Gosuslugi” – about 109 thousand people “, – calculated Natalia Baukova.

Zakhar Ovchinnikov, Director of the Department of Internal Policy of Primorye, noted that going through the procedure on his own will avoid unnecessary contacts during an unfavorable epidemiological situation. However, you will still have to meet with the scribes.

“Enumerators must go around all the apartments on the territory of their site. If the procedure is completed on “State Services”, the scribe must enter the QR code data into his tablet. Only then can you get into the statistics, ”added Zakhar Ovchinnikov.

Recall that the All-Russian Population Census started on October 15.