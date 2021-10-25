Altai Territory received about 22 million rubles of resort tax

08:59 10/25/2021 (updated: 10:29 10/25/2021)

BARNAUL, October 25 – RIA Novosti. About 22 million rubles of resort tax has been received by the budget of the Altai Territory since the beginning of the year, the money will be spent on the creation of a new park in Belokurikha, the official website of the regional government reports.

“The budget of the region for the period from January to September 2021 was replenished from the payment of the resort tax by 21.7 million rubles. In total, 106.7 million rubles have been collected since the beginning of its introduction,” the message says.

It is clarified that the collected money was directed to the maintenance of the resort infrastructure of Belokurikha. In the resort area, the street lighting was repaired, the sanitary zones of the terrenkurs named after Nikolai Breslavsky (“Belokurikha Gornaya”) and “Staraya Mill” were improved.

“Also, the funds will be directed to the improvement of the pedestrian zone near the sanatorium” Altai Castle “. The project provides for the creation of a resort park with flower beds, trees and shrubs. The territory will be decorated with more than 1000 new green spaces: pine, spruce, thuja, willow, lilac, hydrangea, juniper and others . The park will create pedestrian and bicycle paths, recreational facilities, install decorative structures, a playground “, – the site specifies.

Work on the site of the sanatorium began with the arrangement of footpaths, the plants will be planted in the spring, the Altai Territory Administration for the Development of Tourism and Resort Activities is clarifying.

The resort tax was introduced on the territory of Belokurikha in 2018. Residents of the Altai Territory are exempted from paying it.

