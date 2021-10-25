https://ria.ru/20211025/altay-1756069293.html
Altai Territory received about 22 million rubles of resort tax
BARNAUL, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The budget of the Altai Territory has received about 22 million rubles from the beginning of the year, the money will be spent on the creation of a new park in Belokurikha, according to the official website of the regional government. In the resort area, the street lighting was repaired, the sanitary zones of the terrenkurs named after Nikolai Breslavsky (“Belokurikha Gornaya”) and “Staraya Mill.” trees and shrubs. The territory will be decorated with more than 1000 new green spaces: pines, spruces, thuja, willows, lilacs, hydrangeas, junipers, etc. The park will create pedestrian and bike paths, recreation sites, install decorative structures, a playground “, – specifies the site. Work on the site of the sanatorium began with the arrangement of footpaths, the plants will be planted in the spring, the Altai Territory Administration for Tourism and Resort Activities is being clarified. The resort fee was introduced on the territory of Belokurikha in 2018. Residents of the Altai Territory are exempted from paying it.
