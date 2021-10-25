Altcoin Shiba Inu Drops 15% Following Musk’s Words By Investing.com





Investing.com – Thanks to the head of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk, who posted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy on Twitter (NYSE :)), the cryptocurrency of the same name – quickly rose in the rankings among the largest cryptocurrencies by market value. However, after Musk announced that he did not own this currency, its rally seems to have come to an end, writes Bloomberg.

Asked by one Twitter user how many Shiba Inu coins he has, the latter who has repeatedly advertised another currency – and often commented on cryptocurrencies in general – honestly replied that he had none. In his next tweet, he stated that he only bought, and Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is up about 10% in the last 24 hours. As for Shiba Inu, on Monday morning, according to CoinGecko.com, its rate fell 15% from its all-time high reached on Sunday. The cryptocurrency dedicated to the Japanese Shiba Inu hunting dog breed has grown more than 400% over the past month to become the 11th largest in the world.

The rally stemmed from a number of factors, including its push to incorporate it into the Robinhood platform, its ecosystem’s entry into the non-fungible token (NFT) market, and a general enthusiasm for cryptomemes. But, according to experts, there is no particular reason to continue its rally, so this token can hardly keep its current dynamics. It was founded in 2020 by an anonymous user under the nickname Ryoshi.

– In preparation, materials from Bloomberg were used