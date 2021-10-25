Altcoin Shiba Inu Ranks 11th By Cryptocurrency Market Cap Over The Weekend

Altcoin Shiba Inu soared in price to record highs over the weekend, becoming the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, Bloomberg reports citing data from CoinGecko.com. Experts point out that tokens with a low price in dollars are attractive to retail investors, but caution against betting on them.

According to CoinGecko.com at 2:30 Moscow time, the capitalization of SHIB over the weekend exceeded $ 18 billion. At the peak of the price over the weekend, one coin was given $ 0.00004389, which is 50% higher than the previous record of prices for the meme-cryptocurrency. In total, over the past year, the token has grown in price by more than 40 million percent. Earlier, online broker Robinhood posted a petition on Change.org to include SHIB in the list of cryptocurrencies traded on its site, and has collected nearly 300,000 signatures. Another altcoin meme, Dogecoin, has also surged in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, with a market cap of over $ 36 billion (the ninth largest cryptocurrency).

“Memes have value and have been invested in 2021,” Jonathan Cheesman, head of OTC and Institutional Sales at FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, said in an email to Bloomberg. “Lower dollar tokens are attractive to retailers” because investors can buy over 20,000 SHIB for $ 1, he added. Chizman noted that there are now two coins with dog memes in the top token (the second cryptocurrency is Dogecoin), but cautioned investors against short betting on “what millennials think is funny”.

According to the head of the Asia-Pacific region of the cryptocurrency exchange Luno Vijay Ayyar, in the case of “with such memcoins, frankly, it is difficult to speculate about the real reasons for the price movement.” He added that “some interesting communities are being built around altcoins.” Ben Kaselin, head of research and strategy at the AAX crypto exchange, noted that investor attention “seems to be focused on SHIB,” and altcoin speculation is the main driver of the rise in prices. He added that SHIB “is likely to be challenged by other projects and lose most of its value” in the future.

The Shiba Inu token was founded in 2020 by an anonymous nickname Ryoshi. On the coin’s website, it is referred to as “a decentralized meme token that has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem.” The token was made in the spirit of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was jokingly created in 2013 and also has a Shiba Inu (Japanese breed of dog) theme. Dogecoin has become a popular alternative token used for payments by some sports teams, the AMC movie theater chain and others.

The growth of altcoins with “dog” names began in mid-September, after Elon Musk posted on Twitter a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy, whom he named Floki. The billionaire said at the end of June that this name was chosen for the pet, consonant with the name of one of the cryptocurrencies.