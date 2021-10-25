American general reveals new methods of fighting NATO with Russia

Former commander-in-chief of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who is now a leading expert at the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis, said that NATO is preparing a new strategy for Russia.

The general noted that he had high hopes for Joe Biden when he became president of the United States, in the context of criticism of Trump’s policy towards the Kremlin. However, now Hodges states that after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden refused new sanctions, including against Nord Stream 2.

Also in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel Hromadske, the general said that now the Biden administration does not have a clear strategy for the Black Sea region. But, according to him, a new strategy is now being developed. At the same time, according to him, it is not yet felt that the Americans are focused “on the issue of countering Russian aggression.”

The general said that for effective pressure on Russia and China, the United States must establish an effective dialogue with Europe. He did not rule out that the decision of the Biden administration on Nord Stream 2 is part of this strategy.

Hodges suggested that the new strategy towards Russia will include diplomatic pressure along with all European allies, as well as a certain military build-up.

According to the general, the United States should improve relations with Turkey, as it needs to think strategically and NATO will need the Black Sea to contain Russia and Iran.

“I want Ukraine to be a NATO member. I want Georgia to be a NATO member. But this will never happen until the United States has a strategy for this region,” the general added.