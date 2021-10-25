https://ria.ru/20211025/amerikantsy-1756202091.html
Americans asked for asylum in Russia because of one phrase of Putin
2021-10-25T19: 09
2021-10-25T19: 09
2021-10-25T19: 09
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755672842_0-0:2934:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_3293dfd8e9f9a08e48d7bc1e1f7e7b07.jpg
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American site Breitbart supported the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who called gender reassignment in children a crime against humanity. “That is why the West hates Russia and China – they do not accept perverts,” one of them noted. . Finally, “another wrote.” Is there a chance of getting asylum? ” – asked a web user. “Can you choose him as the leader of our Conservative Party before it finally breaks down?” – the reader thought. “I have been living in Russia for 30 years, and here I have more freedom than I would in the West. does what he is told “, – concluded in the comments.” The men remained only in Eastern Europe and in Russia. I saw their military advertisement, Russian. This is not a useless American army that is harnessed to LGBT people, “the user was indignant. Putin’s words transgender people were discussed during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club. The President called the monstrous situation when children are taught that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa, and compared it to crimes against humanity. According to the Russian leader, they are being forced to make a decision that can break their lives.
