https://ria.ru/20211025/amerikantsy-1756202091.html

Americans asked for asylum in Russia because of one phrase of Putin

Americans asked for asylum in Russia because of one phrase of Putin – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Americans asked for asylum in Russia because of one phrase of Putin

Readers of the American site Breitbart supported the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who called sex change in children a crime against … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T19: 09

2021-10-25T19: 09

2021-10-25T19: 09

in the world

a family

USA

vladimir putin

men

women

Eastern Europe

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755672842_0-0:2934:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_3293dfd8e9f9a08e48d7bc1e1f7e7b07.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American site Breitbart supported the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who called gender reassignment in children a crime against humanity. “That is why the West hates Russia and China – they do not accept perverts,” one of them noted. . Finally, “another wrote.” Is there a chance of getting asylum? ” – asked a web user. “Can you choose him as the leader of our Conservative Party before it finally breaks down?” – the reader thought. “I have been living in Russia for 30 years, and here I have more freedom than I would in the West. does what he is told “, – concluded in the comments.” The men remained only in Eastern Europe and in Russia. I saw their military advertisement, Russian. This is not a useless American army that is harnessed to LGBT people, “the user was indignant. Putin’s words transgender people were discussed during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club. The President called the monstrous situation when children are taught that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa, and compared it to crimes against humanity. According to the Russian leader, they are being forced to make a decision that can break their lives.

https://ria.ru/20211022/putin-1755717845.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/tsennosti-1756013138.html

https://ria.ru/20211001/amerika-1752540585.html

USA

Eastern Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755672842_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44adc09009d5efdb211913dd5cb30a9d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, family, usa, vladimir putin, men, women, eastern europe, russia