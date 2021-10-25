https://ria.ru/20211025/tigrenok-1756061294.html

Amur tiger cub rescued from trap in Primorye

Amur tiger cub rescued from trap in Primorye

Experts in Primorye have rescued an Amur tiger cub that has fallen into a trap with its paw, the Amur Tiger Center reports. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

VLADIVOSTOK, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Experts in Primorye rescued an Amur tiger cub, which fell into a trap with its paw, the Amur Tiger Center reports. No serious injuries that would threaten life or health were found in the tiger cub, so the rescuers decided to leave him in its natural habitat. the predator got into, was set on badgers. This is the so-called trap No. 3, the use of which is prohibited by the Hunting Rules … Almost all holes were blocked with traps – in total, 11 similar devices were seized, “said the First Deputy Minister of Forestry and protection of wildlife in Primorsky Krai Alexei Surovy, whose words are quoted in the message. The wet ground near the place where the tiger was found was covered with fresh tracks of an adult tiger. The tigress mother most likely tried to help the tiger herself until the last moment and was nearby when the specialists arrived, the center notes. Knowing that an adult tigress is somewhere nearby and does not exactly understand that they want to help her baby, the specialists acted as carefully as possible so as not to provoke the predator to attack, “said Sergei, general director of the Amur Tiger Center Aramilev. Four hours later, the specialists returned to the place: the tiger cub safely walked away from the anesthesia and went in the direction where, presumably, his mother was. Also, inspectors of the hunting supervision installed camera traps. The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators on the planet and is listed in the International Red Book. According to experts for the fall of 2021, the total number of these predators in Russia exceeds 600 individuals.

