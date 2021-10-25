Amur tiger released from badger trap in Dalnerechensky district

An Amur tiger cub was freed from a trap set on badgers in the Dalnerechensky district. Specialists of the Amur Tiger Center provided assistance to the animal – the arches did not cause serious damage to the predator. The tiger cub recovered from anesthesia and left the scene.

The report of a tiger cub trapped in a woodland came from a local resident. The specialists who arrived at the scene immobilized the predator and freed him from the trap – he fell into the trap with the claw of his front right paw. The age of the female is 3-4 months, the weight is about 20-25 kg.

Specialists from the Amur Tiger Center examined the animal and treated the small wounds it received, most likely when trying to free itself from the trap. No serious injuries that could threaten life or health were found in the tiger, so it was decided to leave the tiger in its natural habitat.

As told First Deputy Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Protection of the Primorsky Territory Alexey Surovy, in the place where the tigress was found, there is a “badger town” – a multi-level system of badger holes and tunnels. The trap caught by the predator was set on badgers.

“This is a size 3 trap, the use of which is prohibited by the Hunting Rules. The inspectors examined the area, almost all the holes were blocked by traps – in total, 11 similar devices were seized, ”says Surovy.

Many footprints of an adult tiger were found near the animal. The mother-tigress, most likely, until the last moment tried to help the tiger herself and was nearby when the specialists arrived.

“Most likely, the curiosity inherent in all children worked in the tiger cub, and, following his mother, he began to study the smell of a badger from the hole and fell into a trap nearby. He could not get out of it on his own. The mother, who was nearby, was also powerless, – comments Director General of the Amur Tiger Center Sergey Aramilev… “Knowing that an adult tigress was somewhere nearby and didn’t understand for sure that they wanted to help her baby, the experts acted as carefully as possible so as not to provoke the predator to attack.”

A few hours later, the specialists returned to their place: the tiger cub safely walked away from the anesthesia and went in the direction where his mother was presumably located. Also, the inspectors of the hunting supervision installed camera traps.

“We are sure that the tiger cub has already joined its mother, and we hope that from now on it will be more careful,” added Sergei Aramilev.

He added that the information received in a timely manner helped the specialists to react quickly and save the life of the little tigress. The longer the predator was in the trap, the stronger would be the injury that she could inflict on herself, trying to free herself. In the most unfavorable combination of circumstances, the tigress could die from dehydration.

The Amur Tiger Center expresses gratitude to the employees of the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife Protection of the Primorsky Territory, the Directorate for the Protection of Wildlife and Specially Protected Natural Areas, who took part in the rescue of the tiger cub, and the local resident who promptly reported the incident.