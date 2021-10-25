https://ria.ru/20211025/pozhar-1756080598.html

An administrative building caught fire in the center of Moscow

An administrative building caught fire in the center of Moscow

An administrative building caught fire in the center of Moscow

Ten people were evacuated from the trade mission of Vietnam in the center of Moscow due to a fire on the second floor of a three-story building

2021-10-25T10: 23

2021-10-25T10: 23

2021-10-25T10: 53

incidents

Moscow

Vietnam

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Ten people were evacuated from the Vietnamese trade mission in the center of Moscow due to a fire on the second floor of a three-story building, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. According to him, a fire broke out on the second floor of a brick building in which the Vietnamese trade mission is located, at 1 -ya Tverskaya-Yamskaya, house 30. The area of ​​the fire and information about the victims is being specified. Fire rank No. 2. “10 people have been evacuated from the administrative building,” the agency’s source added. Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport reports that traffic along Tverskaya Street in the center of Moscow towards the region is limited to one lane due to the fire.

Moscow

Vietnam

2021

