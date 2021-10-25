https://ria.ru/20211025/pozhar-1756080598.html
An administrative building caught fire in the center of Moscow
Ten people were evacuated from the trade mission of Vietnam in the center of Moscow due to a fire on the second floor of a three-story building, RIA Novosti told … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Ten people were evacuated from the Vietnamese trade mission in the center of Moscow due to a fire on the second floor of a three-story building, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. According to him, a fire broke out on the second floor of a brick building in which the Vietnamese trade mission is located, at 1 -ya Tverskaya-Yamskaya, house 30. The area of the fire and information about the victims is being specified. Fire rank No. 2. “10 people have been evacuated from the administrative building,” the agency’s source added. Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport reports that traffic along Tverskaya Street in the center of Moscow towards the region is limited to one lane due to the fire.
Fire in a building on Tverskaya-Yamskaya street in Moscow
Ten people were evacuated from the trade mission of Vietnam in the center of Moscow due to a fire on the second floor of a three-story building, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti.
