An earthquake hit Greece – Russia news today

An earthquake with an epicenter 7.9 kilometers from Athens occurred in Greece, the magnitude was 3.0, the seismological laboratory of the University of Athens said. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

ATHENS, October 25 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with an epicenter 7.9 kilometers from Athens hit Greece with a magnitude of 3.0, the University of Athens Seismological Laboratory said, at a depth of 6.0 kilometers, 7.9 kilometers northwest of Athens. The earthquake occurred at 15.52 (the time coincides with Moscow). In the northern suburbs of the Greek capital, strong short tremors were felt, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. There is no information about the damage.

