An explosion thundered in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny
An explosion thundered in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
An explosion thundered in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny
An explosion damaged two floors in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Emergencies Ministry said. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
KAZAN, October 25 – RIA Novosti. An explosion damaged two floors in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. “As a result of an explosion of a gas-air mixture in a five-story panel residential building on Tatarstan Street, the floors between the fourth and fifth floors were damaged,” the agency’s interlocutor said. Two more people remain under the rubble. we managed to establish contact with them. Four ambulance teams arrived at the scene. Rescuers pulled out and handed over to doctors four people, one of them in serious condition, 32 residents were evacuated. The Ministry of Emergencies believes that the epicenter was in an apartment on the fourth floor. operation of gas equipment.
Naberezhnye Chelny
Consequences of an explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny
The Emergencies Ministry is checking the report of an explosion in a house in Naberezhnye Chelny. “Units of the Naberezhnye Chelny fire and rescue garrison follow to the place of call to house 48/20 in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny,” the department said.
“As a result of an explosion of a gas-air mixture in a five-story panel residential building on Tatarstan Street, the floors between the fourth and fifth floors were damaged,” the source said.
Two more people remain under the rubble, contact was established with them. Four ambulance teams arrived at the scene.
In total, rescuers pulled out and handed over to doctors four people, one of them in serious condition, 32 residents were evacuated.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations believes that the epicenter was in an apartment on the fourth floor.
The preliminary cause of the explosion in emergency services is considered a violation of the rules for the operation of gas equipment.