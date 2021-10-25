An explosion thundered in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny

https://ria.ru/20211025/vzryv-1756180427.html

KAZAN, October 25 – RIA Novosti. An explosion damaged two floors in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. “As a result of an explosion of a gas-air mixture in a five-story panel residential building on Tatarstan Street, the floors between the fourth and fifth floors were damaged,” the agency’s interlocutor said. Two more people remain under the rubble. we managed to establish contact with them. Four ambulance teams arrived at the scene. Rescuers pulled out and handed over to doctors four people, one of them in serious condition, 32 residents were evacuated. The Ministry of Emergencies believes that the epicenter was in an apartment on the fourth floor. operation of gas equipment.

