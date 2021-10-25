Analysts at JPMorgan linked the rise in the price of bitcoin to a record with inflation

Schedule bitcoin prices at intervals of 1 day.

Bitcoin’s rise to record highs is more related to fears about inflation than to the excitement around the first exchange-traded fund of futures for this cryptocurrency, strategists at JPMorgan Chase believe.

“By itself, the launch of BITO is unlikely to lead to a new phase of significant inflows of new capital into Bitcoin,” strategists wrote, referring to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. “We believe that the perception of bitcoin as a more attractive inflation hedge than gold is the main reason for the current recovery and is driving a shift from gold ETFs to bitcoin funds since September.” “These flows are not stopping, which underpins the optimistic forecasts for bitcoin until the end of the year,” the strategists write.

At the same time, bitcoin investors already have “a multitude of investment options,” notes JPMorgan.

Strategists point to the launch of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF in Canada, which initially enjoyed significant investor demand and then gradually waned.

“The initial hype around BITO may subside after a week,” they wrote.

BITO ProShares was a big highlight last week. Trading started successfully on Tuesday. The next day, BITO’s trading volume exceeded 29 million shares, which is more than $ 1.2 billion. According to the company, the fund’s assets now stand at $ 1.1 billion. It is the fastest ETF according to Bloomberg Intelligence to reach the $ 1 billion mark.

