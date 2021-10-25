Angelina Jolie brought her daughters to the red carpet again

The actress appeared in front of the public, accompanied by two eldest daughters – 16-year-old adoptive Zakhara and 15-year-old native Shilo.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie continues to shine on the red carpet, appearing in public in gorgeous looks and accompanied by children. So, the night before, the actress with her two older daughters, 16-year-old Zakhara and 15-year-old Shiloh, attended the 16th Rome Film Festival, where, among other things, a new film with her participation was shown – the superhero action movie from Marvel “The Eternals”.

Jolie stepped onto the red carpet in a metallic silver strapless dress with a subtle train that echoed her figure from Versace and looked like a “goddess,” according to Donatella Versace’s Instagram post. She chose large silver earrings as an accessory and left her hair loose. The image was complemented by high-heeled sandals matching the color of the dress.

Angelina Jolie in a dress from Versace [+–]

Zakhara wore a white dress in the Greek style with gold straps, and the girl pinned her hair on one side with a small white barrette.

As for Shiloh, her appearance was less glamorous and more youthful. She wore a knee-length black dress and had yellow leopard-print sneakers on her feet. The native daughter of the actress emphasized her eyes with light makeup, and gathered her hair into her hair.

Angelina Jolie with Zakhara and Shiloh [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Note that over the past month, Jolie appears on the red carpet with children for the second time. In Los Angeles at the premiere of “The Eternals”, the actress, in addition to Zakhara and Shiloh, was also accompanied by 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne and 20-year-old Maddox. Then, not only Angelina, but also her daughter’s attention drew the attention of the media. Zakhara wore a dress for the premiere, in which Jolie was at the Oscars in 2014, and Shiloh first appeared in public in a dress after changing her mind about becoming a boy. We will remind, earlier the girl seriously thought of changing the sex, came up with a man’s name and started taking hormones.

The film “The Eternals” tells the story of an immortal alien race that emerges from hiding on Earth and is attacked by another group of aliens, the deviants. The film was directed by the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao (“The Land of the Nomads”). The premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5.