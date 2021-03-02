Angelina Jolie sells Churchill landscape for record price

Moscow. 2nd of March. INTERFAX.RU – The only painting that British leader Winston Churchill painted during World War II was sold on March 1 at Christie’s in London for a record $ 11.5 million (8.282 million pounds) for his work, CNN reports. Before the auction, the canvas belonged to the family of actress Angelina Jolie.

This is the 1943 landscape “Minaret of the Koutoubia Mosque”, which depicts a sunset in Marrakech, one of Churchill’s favorite subjects. Estimate of the canvas was $ 2- $ 3.4 million (£ 1.5-2.5 million). The previous record for a painting by Churchill at auction was set in 2014 at Sotheby’s – $ 2.7 million (1.7 million pounds).

Churchill first visited Morocco in 1935 and fell in love with the light that is characteristic of these latitudes, Nick Orchard, head of British art at Christie’s, told CNN. According to the expert, Churchill understood that the views written there would be among his best works.

Churchill wrote “The Minaret of the Al-Koutoubiya Mosque” after a meeting with the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition in January 1943 in Casablanca. Then he persuaded US President Franklin Roosevelt to meet in Marrakech and enjoy the sunset with him. Churchill painted the landscape the day after the president’s departure.

After the Casablanca Conference, Churchill, Roosevelt and General De Gaulle announced that they were demanding the unconditional surrender of Germany, Italy and Japan.

Subsequently, Churchill presented the painting to Roosevelt. In the 1960s, Roosevelt’s son sold the landscape to a certain cinematographer, art dealer Bill Rau told CNN. At some point, the painting became the property of a family in New Orleans, where it was kept in a closet for more than 50 years, until one of the co-owners came out to the Rau Gallery.

In 2011, the picture was bought from Rau by actor Brad Pitt and presented to Angelina Jolie, CNN reports, citing a source close to the auction. Pitt and Jolie divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage.