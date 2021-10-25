Angelina Jolie wants to get rid of the business with Brad Pitt

The divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been going on for 5 years. The actors were divorced in April 2019, the court recently granted Pitt’s desire for joint custody of the children, but the couple’s financial affairs have not yet been resolved.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

Now it has become known that Jolie has filed a lawsuit asking to allow her to sell her stake in a French wine company, which she created with her ex-husband before they got married.

Jolie’s attorneys are asking to revoke Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROs) to allow Jolie to sell Nouvel LLC, which she acquired prior to her marriage, according to a July 6 court document obtained by E! News.

Her lawyer claims that Jolie Nouvel’s company and Pitt’s Mondo Bongo LLC are equal shareholders in the Luxembourg company, which owns shares in the Chateau Miraval estate in France, as well as the wine business managed by SNC Miraval Provence.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Cinema for Peace)

According to the actress’s lawyer, “the divorce affected the parties’ ability to work together as business partners,” so Jolie discussed the possibility of selling her stake to Pitt for two years, but these conversations did not end with anything. The Oscar winners were unable to agree on a price or non-competitive and non-degrading deal, according to the statement.

Now Angelina has received an offer to buy out her share from third parties. However, the attorney argues that “the buyer can withdraw from the deal if Jolie does not immediately sign the Nouvel Exclusive Sale Agreement, for which she needs to cancel the restraining order.

Jolie’s team states: “Unless the ATROs are immediately canceled in relation to the proposed sale of the ownership interest [Джоли] at Nouvel, the third party purchaser will not be obligated to continue with the sale, and [Джоли] will be in power [Питта] monitor the terms of any disposition of her individual property until this issue is considered in court on the remaining financial issues. “

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Chateau Miraval appears to have both financial and sentimental value for the couple, considering they got married on this 1,000-acre vineyard estate in 2014.

Jolie has already tried to settle the sale of her wine company in court. On June 30, she applied to cancel the ATROs, but it was denied “for lack of signs of imminent danger / irreparable harm or immediate loss / damage to property.”