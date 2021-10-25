Angelina Jolie with children on a walk in Rome

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zakhara

From a trip to Rome, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie decided to take it to the fullest. The star combined her work with the cultural program and, despite the busy schedule, found time to walk around the city.

Together with her, five children flew to Italy: 13-year-old Knox and Vivien, 15-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zakhara and 20-year-old Maddox. Only 17-year-old Pax, who was probably unable to fly for personal reasons, did not join them.

The older daughters even supported their famous mother at the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, in which Jolie played one of the main roles. Others this time ignored the red carpet, but willingly accompanied their mother on a walk around the city.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh, Zakhara and Vivienne



Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt

On a walking tour, Jolie went for a walk in an elegant way: a dress, a Dolce & Gabbana coat and black pumps. But her children seemed to be more prepared tourists: everyone chose shorts, jeans and comfortable shoes. A little “got excited” except that Vivienne, who was dressed in a very summer style: in shorts and a T-shirt.

Shilo went for a walk in her usual way. The biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt usually chooses clothes from the men’s wardrobe, but over the past week she has shown that she can wear dresses too. But so far, however, she does not seem to be ready to wear them, like her star mother, in everyday life, and she ignores heels altogether.

Jolie previously said that Shiloh wanted to be a boy, so they cut her hair short and allowed her to wear men’s clothing.

She thinks she’s one of the brothers

– the actress shared.

Brad Pitt, in turn, said that his daughter asked to be called John at the age of three.

But it seems that now Shilo is beginning to show interest in her feminine origin. She even grew her hair and began to use makeup and, according to the public, began to look more and more like her mother.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh, Vivienne and Zakhara and son Knox

Zakhara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt