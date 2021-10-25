Angelina Jolie with her daughters, Kit Harington and others at the premiere of “The Eternals” in Rome

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” premiered in Rome yesterday. Her guests were Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and others.

Angelina Jolie went to the red carpet again with children. However, despite the fact that she came to the Italian capital with 13-year-old Knox and Vivien, 16-year-old Zakhara and 15-year-old Shiloh, only two older daughters accompanied her at the premiere.



In public, the actress appeared in a silver Atelier Versace dress. And if at the last premiere in Los Angeles, the main detail of her image was an unusual decoration on the chin, this time the actress attracted attention with her hairstyle. Jolie came out with straight hair extensions.

Zakhara, who last time shone on the track in her mother’s dress, this time came in a long snow-white outfit in the Greek style, and her younger sister chose a black short Versace dress. Shiloh, who until recently ignored dresses, even did make-up this time, but she still prefers comfortable flat-soled shoes to heels. Yesterday she combined the dress with yellow and black sneakers.



And the day before the premiere, the cast appeared at the film’s photocall. For him, Jolie chose an elegant black Ralph Lauren floor-length dress.



