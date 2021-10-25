Arab media reported on attempted coup in Sudan – Gazeta.Ru

In Khartoum, a group of military captured the Prime Minister of the country, Abdullah Hamduk, he was placed under house arrest, the TV channel reports. Al Hadath with reference to sources.

According to them, Hamduk’s adviser, Faisal Muhammad Salih, was also detained – the military stormed his house, the current whereabouts of his family were not reported.

Amid the arrests in Khartoum, the army closed a number of bridges and roads, as well as completely disconnected mobile and landline telephone communications and the Internet. This happened after calls to support the current government. Meanwhile, the civil opposition is taking its supporters to the streets.

The head of the country’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, is expected to make a statement in the near future. The day before, he met with the head of government. Sources say that Burkhan is likely to declare a state of emergency in the country and suspend the constitutional declaration.

Relations between the civilian and military components of the government in Sudan have continued to be tense since the failed coup attempt last September. Formerly military in Sudan captured four ministers – the ministers of communications, information, finance, and industry were detained; governor of the city and one of the representatives of the ruling Sovereign Council in the country.