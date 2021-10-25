Argentina has published a report on Sputnik V and other vaccines. How many side effects do the drugs have?

The report, published by Argentina’s Ministry of Health, covers the period from the start of vaccination to August 31, and is based on data from the national side effects reporting system. Mass vaccination began in the country at the end of December last year – and since then, the Ministry of Health regularly publishes reports from which you can learn about the consequences of vaccines used in the country.

How many doses of vaccines were administered

By the end of August, the system had registered 52,649 reports of side effects, two thousand more than in the previous month (50,463 reports at the end of July).

For all the time, 43.5 million doses of vaccines were introduced in the country. In the last report, dated July 31, it was about 32 million doses – which means that in August alone, more than 11 million doses were administered in Argentina. Now in the country, along with the Russian “Sputnik V”, three more vaccines are used – the British-Swedish AstraZeneca (under the Covishield brand), the Chinese Sinopharm and the American Moderna, which appeared in the reports of the Ministry of Health for the first time. And if in the last report “Sputnik V” in the amount of 11.37 million doses administered, albeit with a slight advantage, but was the leader among other vaccines, this time it was in third place.

In the August report, vaccines were distributed by the number of doses administered as follows:

AstraZeneca / Covishield – 14.62 million doses

Sinopharm – 13.78 million doses

Sputnik V – 13.06 million doses;

Moderna – 2.06 million doses

What are the side effects of vaccines?

The number of reported side effects after the use of “Sputnik V” over the past month has increased slightly: from 41,545 at the end of July to 41,846 at the end of August. From this number, the authors distinguish side effects directly related to vaccination. Most of them are considered mild. By the end of August, Sputnik V had 38,725 such cases, just 56 more than in the last report, which said 38,669 mild side effects. Headaches, muscle pains, joint pains, fever, and pain at the injection site continue to be reported as mild consequences.

The rest of the vaccines have fewer reports of side effects – 7382 for AstraZeneca, 2841 for Sinopharm and 482 for Moderna, which has just appeared in the country. However, in this report, as in the past, the authors emphasize that at the beginning of mass vaccination, when there was only Sputnik V in the country, the sensitivity of the national system to reports of side effects was significantly higher than later, when vaccination was already gaining momentum and other drugs appeared in the country.

Serious side effects

Of the total number of reported for all the time reports of side effects, the authors attributed 2.4% (1264 cases) to serious. Of those side effects that are directly related to vaccination, serious (that is, requiring hospitalization) was 0.34%.

The serious side effects that the researchers associate with the vaccines spread across the three drugs (Moderna has no serious side effects yet) as follows:

“Sputnik V” – 85 cases (0.65 per 100 thousand doses administered),

AstraZeneca / Covishield – 56 cases (0.38 per 100 thousand doses administered),

Sinopharm – 17 cases (0.12 per 100 thousand doses administered).

As the authors of the report note, although the number of doses administered is increasing, the number of serious side effects remains low.

The number of undetermined cases – that is, those for which no direct causal link to vaccination has been established – has increased by two in this report compared to the past. Now there are 11 of them – and among them there are four cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (post-infectious lesion of the peripheral nervous system), six cases are associated with platelet dysfunction (thrombocytopenia) and one case of pericarditis.

According to the authors of the report, it is clear that most of the reported side effects of vaccines are associated with fever, as well as headaches and muscle pains. However, they emphasize, the data may change with the emergence of new information.

The report specifically mentions that among the uncertain cases analyzed, nine were diagnosed as “thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura” (similar diagnoses are cited among serious side effects in both Sputnik V and AstraZeneca). Of the nine cases (in the last report there were six), four were fatal – but the authors do not specify after which vaccines the death occurred.