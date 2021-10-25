Ariana Grande’s Locations (and Quests) Guide

Ariana Grande’s location and quests have been revealed in Fortnite Season 8. With more emphasis on NPCs this season, players are challenged to meet them on the battlefield and complete their missions. Each NPC offers players five different challenges. Completing each one will give the player more experience for their Battle Pass and remains one of the best ways to earn Battle Stars. Epic Games continues to add new NPCs to the island as the season progresses. The newest character to join is Ariana Grande.

It was originally added to the game earlier this year as part of an interactive concert. Players were even able to learn how to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite… This time, she will challenge the player as soon as he encounters her. These are the quests she will provide.

Collect the record and place it on the turntable: 30k experience.

30k experience. Examine the caretaker’s tracks: 30k experience.

30k experience. Collect symbols from the destroyed cube monsters: 30k experience.

30k experience. Reveal the command symbol: 30k experience.

30k experience. Launcher signal flares: 30k experience.

Before players can start these quests, they need to talk to Ariana Grande first. At this stage, players must solve the easiest problem the player has in order to save time. Players are only allowed to complete 5 character quests at a time. As new character quest cards are added to Fortnite, players will need to clear all quests they already have on the list before starting this quest chain. Players will be able to find Ariana standing on the pier at Believer Beach.

Ariana Grande’s location in Fortnite Season 8

It is best to land on Believer Beach early in the match. The beach is full of different buildings and shops, making it easy to find a weapon or shield. Quickly run to the pier to find Ariana Grande standing nearby. Talk to her and the first mission in her questline will begin. While Believer Beach is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite In Season 8, players will need to run around the map to complete Ariana Grande’s quests.

For the first Ariana Grande Fortnite The task, the players will need to find the record and place it on the turntable. Players can head to Retail Row and approach the southeastern end of the city. There will be a small brick building with a turntable inside. There will be a small note box next to it that players can interact with. Just place the plate on the turntable to complete the first quest. Completing the first challenge will unlock the next in line, where players are tasked with examining the caretaker’s tracks. Completing all five challenges will reward players with 150,000 XP Fortnitebattle pass. At any time, players can look at the Quests and Punch Cards tab to see which character is still asking for help from the player.

