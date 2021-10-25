Ariane-5 missile launch canceled twice due to technical problems

The launch of a heavy launch vehicle Ariane-5 of the European Space Agency (ESA) was twice canceled due to technical problems, reports Interfax citing French operator Arianespace.

The launch of Ariane 5 was scheduled for Sunday, October 24, but it was postponed twice due to technical problems at the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana.

The Ariane-5 launch vehicle is to complete the VA255 mission to deliver the SYRACUSE 4A and SES-17 satellites to stationary orbit.

The first satellite, SYRACUSE 4A, has a military purpose and is designed to provide communications for the French army units around the world.

The SES-17 communications satellite will operate on behalf of the Luxembourg-based company SES SA, which provides communications between civil aircraft and transports in the Americas.

