Ariane-5 rocket successfully launched from the Kuru cosmodrome – Gazeta.ru

Ariane-5 rocket successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, reports Reuters…

The Ariane-5 launch vehicle is to complete the VA255 mission to deliver the SYRACUSE 4A and SES-17 satellites to stationary orbit.

The first satellite, SYRACUSE 4A, has a military purpose and is designed to provide communications for the French army units around the world.

The SES-17 communications satellite will operate on behalf of the Luxembourg-based company SES SA, which provides communications between civil aircraft and transports in the Americas.

Before that, start Ariane-5 twice postponed – it was scheduled for Sunday, October 24, but it was postponed due to technical problems at the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana.

Earlier, the launch of two Express communication satellites from Baikonur was postponed…