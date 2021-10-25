Assange has changed a lot, said his bride

Julian Assange’s fiancé shared news of his condition. According to Stella Maurice, the founder of WikiLeaks looks unhealthy.

“I saw him on Saturday morning in Belmarsh prison. He looked very unhealthy, he lost a lot of weight. Despite the fact that I see him regularly, this time he was wearing a T-shirt, and I could see how much he lost weight. hands. I was very worried, “- said Maurice RIA Novosti.

The woman said that she sees Assange regularly, she called him a very strong person who takes strength from the support that the public provides to him. She also said that Assange is visiting the family.

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said that if released from a British prison, Assange could apply, including to Russia, for asylum.

“Unfortunately, the Australian government has not provided asylum and has shown no signals that it supports Julian. There are many countries that can be considered safe or relatively safe for him. Some European countries, such as Iceland … but this is a small country. Options will be considered. , when and where. Nothing is ruled out … “, – he said.

The London court on October 27-28 will consider the appeal of the United States, which are trying to obtain his extradition to the States.

Assange is accused of sexual harassment and rape, espionage and disclosure of classified information. If extradited to the United States, Assange faces 175 years in prison.