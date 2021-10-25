https://ria.ru/20211025/sud-1756113631.html

Astrakhanka sued the hospital for a million rubles for the death of her husband from COVID-19

Astrakhanka sued the hospital for a million rubles for the death of her husband from COVID-19 – Russia news today

Astrakhanka sued the hospital for a million rubles for the death of her husband from COVID-19

The Astrakhan Regional Court ruled to recover 1 million rubles from the Akhtubinsk district hospital as compensation for moral damage in favor of Lydia … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T12: 48

2021-10-25T12: 48

2021-10-25T12: 48

spread of coronavirus

incidents

astrakhan region

Akhtubinsk

health – society

Astrakhan Regional Court

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39791/40/397914019_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d2edc1dc1271923c0fbc17b2e05ec807.jpg

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 25 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. The Astrakhan Regional Court ruled to recover from the Akhtubinsk district hospital 1 million rubles as compensation for moral damage in favor of Lydia Medvedeva, whose husband died of coronavirus, follows from the court ruling. exacted from the hospital for the death of a patient from COVID-19, but for the first time the amount was so significant.According to the lawyer, on June 13, 2020, a resident of Akhtubinsk, Astrakhan Region, Sergei Medvedev, went to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and cough. He was prescribed treatment for ARVI. Two days later, the man was tested for coronavirus, and three more days later, the “breast collection” was added to the treatment. On June 19, the man was hospitalized in the infectious diseases department in serious condition, on June 22 he died. “The examination revealed violations at two stages: at the prehospital stage, when instead of hospitalization he was assigned a” chest collection “and the patient was admitted to the hospital already in serious condition, and at the hospital stage – instead of being put in intensive care, he was put in the department, “the lawyer said. He added that in the hospital no one measured the oxygen level in the blood for Medvedev, and the prescribed drug was contraindicated for him. After Medvedev’s death, he was instituted a criminal case that was later dropped. The wife of the deceased appealed to the Akhtubinsky District Court with a claim for compensation for moral damage in the amount of 3 million rubles. In July, the court dismissed the claim. Medvedeva’s lawyers filed an appeal with the Astrakhan Regional Court. “The court determined the decision of the Akhtubinsky District Court of July 20, 2021 to cancel, to make a new decision in the case, which partially satisfy Medvedeva’s claims. To collect from the state budgetary healthcare institution of the Astrakhan region.” Akhtubinskaya regional hospital “in favor of L. I. Medvedeva compensation for moral damage in the amount of 1 million rubles,” – says the court decision. Boronitsky noted that such an amount of compensation for moral damage to the victim’s relatives can be considered a precedent. “Despite the fact that in our country there is no case law and every judge makes a decision based on laws and internal convictions, in any case, the court must take into account the jurisprudence, especially in the regions,” the lawyer explained.

https://ria.ru/20210322/vrach-1602031963.html

https://ria.ru/20201109/kompensatsii-1583408296.html

https://ria.ru/20210922/mediki-1751306845.html

astrakhan region

Akhtubinsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39791/40/397914019_167 0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_846af70666bb50e5ce7813aa4313aeef.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, astrakhan region, akhtubinsk, health – society, astrakhan regional court, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia