ATOR reported record demand for hotels in Egypt during the November holidays :: Society :: RBC

Amid the excitement, many premium hotels in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh have stopped selling places, the association writes with reference to representatives of the Intourist tour operator. According to Coral Travel, for each date during the November holidays in these cities, the tour operator has no more than two or three places left. However, people book tours to Egypt more than three weeks before the travel date.

The recent decision by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to allow hotels to operate at 100% occupancy instead of 70% from October 21 will not change the situation, tour operators believe.

The decree on non-working days in Russia from October 28 to November 7 against the background of the worsening situation with the coronavirus on October 20 was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova made this initiative a day earlier. Then, on October 19, a record number of deaths from coronavirus was revealed in the country – 1,015 people.

Earlier, the mayor of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, said that more than 120 thousand tourists could come to the resort on non-working days, which is comparable to the summer season.

According to the operational headquarters, over the past day, 37,930 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Russia, more than 8.3 million Russians fell ill with it, and over 231.7 thousand died. 1069 patients died during the day.