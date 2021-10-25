ATOR spoke about the record demand for tours to Egypt

https://ria.ru/20211025/turizm-1756118611.html

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian tourists have dismantled almost all the places in expensive hotels in Egypt for a long weekend in November, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told RIA Novosti. Despite the fact that the greatest shortage of places is recorded in expensive hotels in Egypt, there is another factor: the almost full load of the available regular flights. Let me remind you that charters to Egypt will be launched only from November 9, “Lomidze said. Earlier, the head of the association told the agency that Egypt topped the list of most popular destinations for Russians for the weekend in November. Lomidze said a number of industry officials note that flights to Egypt are loaded by more than 75% for the November holidays. “The recent decision of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to cancel the occupancy limit for hotels will not help to close the shortage of seats for the peak period. From October 21, Egyptian hotels are allowed to work with 100% occupancy instead of 70%,” she said. to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, and these resorts are booked almost in equal shares – 50% to 50%. Most often, our compatriots purchase package tours for 7-10 nights to the resorts of Egypt, “Lomidze said. According to her, sales tours to Egypt for the New Year are expected to be less active than the November holidays. “Now for the winter holidays, 15% to 30% of seats in flight programs have been sold,” she said. In Russia, non-working days are introduced from October 30 to November 7 in order to combat the coronavirus. At the same time, some regions of the Russian Federation introduce non-working days earlier. In Moscow, they are installed from October 28 to November 7. During this period, almost all organizations and enterprises of the city will be closed, except for those that ensure its functioning. Stores of groceries and essential goods, pharmacies will work. Restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway or delivery.

