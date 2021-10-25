Audi will recall 31 thousand cars in Russia due to dangerous airbags :: Autonews

Audi will recall 31,270 A4 and A6 cars in Russia, which were sold from 2005 to 2011. According to Rosstandart, the cars are sent for service due to the need to replace the airbags.

The service campaign was announced due to the potentially defective airbags of the Japanese company Takata. There is a possibility that when the system is triggered during a collision, the body of the gas generator may collapse, metal fragments of which can injure the driver and passengers.

Audi will inform the owners of the vehicles involved in the promotion about the need to come to the service. Plus, you can find out if a car is subject to a review by looking at the list of VIN numbers on the Rosstandart page. All vehicles will have the front passenger airbag module in the front seat replaced free of charge.

Previously, Audi recalled cars in Russia at the end of August, when a promotion was announced for 527 A4, A6, A8 and TT cars sold between 1996 and 2000. The cars were also sent for repair because of the Takata airbags.

Numerous service campaigns related to Takata cushions have affected more than 100 million vehicles worldwide and are still ongoing. In Russia, according to Rosstandart, there may be about 1.5 million potentially dangerous vehicles equipped with such systems. Takata itself filed for bankruptcy in 2017.