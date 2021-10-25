AvtoVAZ bans dealers from selling Lada without special stages – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Since October 18, 2021, Lada cars are compulsorily equipped with a set of a motorist, which added 2,400 rubles to the cost, along with another increase. It became known that AvtoVAZ will expand the practice of installing mandatory additional options.

According to Lada.online, on November 15, 2021, AvtoVAZ will update the official website of the brand: it will provide information on prices for cars, taking into account a surcharge for a certain set of accessories, the installation of positions from which, we note, will not be carried out at the factory, but directly dealer.

“Now this will be done not by the will of the auto center, but by order of AvtoVAZ for strictly defined configurations,” writes Lada.online. The sets of accessories for fitting into Lada cars will be approximately the same. They will vary slightly depending on the vehicle configuration. “

A minimum set of accessories worth about 8,000 rubles is provided for Lada Niva Legend: interior and luggage mats, a set of door deflectors. At Niva Travel, the list has been expanded due to the protective mesh of the radiator grill and crankcase protection.

For Vesta, the maximum set, costing about 25-30 thousand rubles, includes: a pallet in the spare wheel niche; crankcase protection; interior and luggage mats; hood shock absorber kit; set of door deflectors; windshield deflector; protective grille for the radiator.

Lada Xray can be equipped with polyurethane interior and trunk mats, a set of hood shock absorbers, door deflectors, a windshield deflector, a protective grille. This set will add about 20 thousand rubles to the cost.

For 18-21 thousand Lada Granta will receive a similar set of equipment and a rear bumper cover. For Lada Largus, the surcharge for a set of mandatory accessories will be 15-22 thousand rubles.