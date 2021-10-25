Bakkt shares skyrocketed by 93% on news about crypto project with Mastercard :: News :: RBC Investments

Payment system Mastercard plans to provide its customers with services for operations with cryptocurrencies. To do this, she will collaborate with the Bakkt cryptocurrency platform.

Photo: Shutterstock



Shares of the Bakkt Holdings cryptocurrency platform at the beginning of trading on the New York Stock Exchange soared by 93.6% – to $ 17.7 per share as of 17:31 Moscow time.

The growth of quotations began after the news that the Mastercard payment system will provide cryptocurrency trading services thanks to a partnership with Bakkt. Banks and companies using the payment network will soon be able to offer cryptocurrency services to customers.

Among the services that Mastercard plans to provide to its customers are bitcoin wallets running on the Bakkt platform, credit and debit cards that allow you to receive cashback in cryptocurrency and spend digital assets, as well as loyalty programs in which bonus points from airlines, restaurants or hotels can be converted to bitcoins. More than 20 thousand financial companies around the world use Mastercard services. According to the payment system, 2.8 billion Mastercard cards are currently used all over the world.

Bakkt Holdings digital asset marketplace was launched in 2019. It was founded by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In October, Bakkt announced a merger with SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The cryptocurrency platform’s shares began trading on the NYSE on October 18. The capitalization of the cryptocurrency platform was $ 2.1 billion.

Bakkt Cryptocurrency Platform Will Allow Google Pay To Pay

