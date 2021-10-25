Banks earned 1.9 trillion rubles in nine months

The Bank of Russia also lowered its estimate of potential loan reserves that banks have been restructuring to businesses and individuals since the start of the pandemic. Now the size of such loans is 8 trillion rubles, and earlier the Central Bank expected that banks would need another 1.4 trillion rubles. reserves on the horizon for several years. The Central Bank recently revised its estimate, Danilov noted, and now predicts the potential size of reserves at the level of 900 billion rubles. The Central Bank changed its forecast, as a significant volume of restructuring (more than 5 trillion rubles) fell on large companies from the oil and gas industry, metallurgy and real estate. But prices on the commodity markets have increased significantly and it is clear that the financial performance of companies is improving, and the likelihood of a deterioration in the financial situation is decreasing, Danilov explained.