Banks earned 1.9 trillion rubles in nine months

The banking sector’s net profit for nine months amounted to almost 1.9 trillion rubles. – this is 65% more in comparison with the same period last year, according to the material of the Bank of Russia on the development of the banking sector. This is more than last year and the pre-crisis 2019, when banks’ profits reached 1.7 trillion rubles. True, then such success was achieved due to technical factors, in particular, the introduction of the new IFRS 9 standard into Russian reporting.
Almost half of all banks’ profits in January-September – 49.3%, or 937 billion rubles – were earned by Sberbank, follows from the bank’s financial statements under RAS. Another 204 billion rubles. earned VTB.
The Bank of Russia predicts that by the end of 2021, banks will earn 2.5 trillion rubles for the first time.
At the same time, the sector’s net profit in September amounted to 196 billion rubles, which is almost 20% lower than in August (244 billion rubles). The monthly decline is due, among other things, to the negative revaluation of securities (mainly OFZ) against the backdrop of an increase in the key rate.
The growth of the sector’s profit for nine months was provided primarily by restrained spending on reserves – banks created them for 375 billion rubles, while a year ago the amount exceeded 1 trillion rubles. The cost of credit risk on retail loans in the third quarter decreased to 1.2% versus 1.4% in the previous quarter. For corporate loans, it turned out to be negative – minus 0.4% (against 0.2% in the second quarter). The expected level of risk should be higher, said Alexander Danilov, Director of the Banking Supervision Department of the Bank of Russia, during a press conference. According to him, in retail the average cost of risk should be around 2%, and in the corporate sector – around 1%, but now the situation is atypical due to record low reserves.
The Bank of Russia also lowered its estimate of potential loan reserves that banks have been restructuring to businesses and individuals since the start of the pandemic. Now the size of such loans is 8 trillion rubles, and earlier the Central Bank expected that banks would need another 1.4 trillion rubles. reserves on the horizon for several years. The Central Bank recently revised its estimate, Danilov noted, and now predicts the potential size of reserves at the level of 900 billion rubles. The Central Bank changed its forecast, as a significant volume of restructuring (more than 5 trillion rubles) fell on large companies from the oil and gas industry, metallurgy and real estate. But prices on the commodity markets have increased significantly and it is clear that the financial performance of companies is improving, and the likelihood of a deterioration in the financial situation is decreasing, Danilov explained.
In addition, the Central Bank points out, one-off factors also had an impact, including the partial release of reserves as a result of the sale of bad debts by one large borrower in July. We are talking about the sale in July by Sberbank of the shares of the parent company and the debt of the Eurocement group of companies for 161 billion rubles. Thanks to this, the share of delinquencies in the bank’s loan portfolio decreased from 3.2% to 2.2%, or by about 243 billion rubles, Vedomosti wrote.
The profit of the sector was supported by net interest and fee and commission income – over 9 months, against the background of active lending, they increased by 15 and 23%, respectively. Net interest income reached almost 3 trillion rubles, and commission income reached 1.1 trillion rubles.
Despite the increase in interest rates due to the increase in the key, banks kept their net interest margin in the third quarter at the level of the previous quarter – 4.4% (3.9% excluding Sberbank), follows from the presentation of the Central Bank. This is achieved by banks due to the high share of current accounts (41%) and assets at a floating rate (about 20%).
The annual rate of lending to legal entities (excluding SMEs) is growing above the expectations of the Central Bank – by 8.9% compared to January-September 2020, banks have issued 4.15 trillion. credits. The first factor is active lending to developers, which provided a quarter of the growth in the corporate portfolio, Danilov explained during a press conference. This is due to the transition to a new scheme for financing construction projects through escrow accounts, and lending to large transactions. Companies also seek to borrow until rates rise even more, Danilov explained. Lending to SMEs increased by 25.6% over the year. The Central Bank does not provide absolute data for September, but in January-August banks issued loans to SMEs for 735 billion, the entire portfolio reached 6.35 trillion rubles.
As for retail, in total, banks issued RUB 3.7 trillion to citizens in 9 months. excluding mortgages (+ 18.3%).
Mortgage lending increased by 27.6% over the year. In September, it accelerated again – to 2.1% after a slight slowdown in August (1.8%). The Central Bank does not provide absolute data yet. The issuance of preferential mortgages at 7% remains at about 40 billion rubles, while the “family” one is gaining momentum (in September banks issued 38 billion rubles after 32 billion in August and 26 billion rubles in July). In total, preferential programs accounted for about a fifth of all mortgage loans in September. The share of preferential mortgages in issuances in the primary market was up to 60% (while in the first half of 2021 it was about 90%).
Now the Central Bank no longer sees the risks of overheating in the mortgage market due to changes in the terms of preferential mortgages. But the rapid growth of unsecured consumer lending is still alarming the regulator. For nine months it grew by 19.2% or 1.9 trillion rubles. In September, according to the Central Bank, banks issued 553 billion rubles. Relative to August, unsecured consumer lending in September slowed down to 1.7% from 2.2%, which the Central Bank associates, among other things, with the intensification of the effect (as the portfolio turnover) of macroprudential premiums to risk ratios increased since July 1.
During this year, the regulator has already increased the risk ratios for unsecured loans twice (from July 1 and October 1), but in the end admitted that the measure was not so effective. The principle of the surcharges is as follows: the higher the borrower’s risk and debt burden indicator (PDI), the more capital will be required for the bank to issue such a loan, which should make lending less profitable. But banks with a large capital reserve can afford to continue to issue loans even with increased premiums, Danilov noted. Therefore, the Central Bank hopes for the early adoption of a law that will allow it to introduce quantitative restrictions on the issuance of unsecured loans.
Funding of banks is supported by both the inflow of funds from legal entities and individuals.
In January-September, companies’ funds in banks grew by 15.9%, or 2.4 trillion rubles, compared to last year, reaching 34.8 trillion rubles. At the same time, in September relative to August, the funds of legal entities increased by 633 billion rubles. (+ 1.8%).
Citizens’ funds increased in September by 273 billion rubles. (+ 0.8%) after near-zero growth in August (+ 0.1%), reaching 32.8 trillion rubles. But in September, about 500 billion rubles were transferred. social payments to pensioners, without which, obviously, the growth, if it would have been, then significantly less, says the report of the Central Bank.
But for the second month in a row, funds on fixed-term deposits of the population have been growing quite actively – plus 172 billion rubles, or 0.9% in September. The attractiveness of deposits continues to grow amid growing deposit rates, the Central Bank said. The average maximum rate on deposits in rubles reached 6.33% in the third decade of September, having increased by 0.2 pp compared to August and by a significant 0.8 pp from July. In the first decade of October, the rate was already 6.43%.