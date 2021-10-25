Banks faced a drop in net profit due to an increase in the Central Bank rate

In September, the banking sector earned 20% less than in August. This is due to the revaluation of securities due to the growth of the key rate. But in nine months, banks’ net profit has already exceeded the results of a record 2019

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



In September 2021, Russian banks showed a net profit of RUB 196 billion. – 20% less than in August, the Bank of Russia said in its review “On the Development of the Banking Sector”. The financial result of the sector turned out to be the weakest over the past six months – since March, the monthly net profit of credit institutions has been above 200 billion rubles. Against this background, the return on equity (ROE) of banks also declined: in September the indicator was about 20% in annual terms, although before that for six months it was above 22%, and in August – 26%.

The decrease in net profit is due, among other things, to a negative revaluation of securities against the background of an increase in the key rate, according to the Central Bank’s review. According to the regulator, as of October 1, the balance of Russian banks was 17.1 trillion rubles in securities, mainly debt (OFZ and corporate bonds). They accounted for almost 15% of the sector’s assets. In September, the negative revaluation of securities amounted to 110 billion rubles. against 32 billion rubles. in August. The negative contribution from the revaluation was the most noticeable at least since the crisis of March 2020 – then, taking into account adjustments in accordance with IFRS, the negative revaluation of securities reached 200 billion rubles.

“The revaluation occurs after the fact: when the key rate increases, the portfolio is revalued, that is, its value on the banks’ balance sheets decreases. Since the rate was increasing in our country, we had this negative revaluation, ”explained Alexander Danilov, head of the Central Bank’s banking supervision department.

In July, the Bank of Russia embarked on the sharpest tightening of its monetary policy since the 2014 crisis and raised its key rate by 1 percentage point to 6.5%. In September, the increase was 0.25 percentage points, and in October, the regulator increased the rate by another 0.75 percentage points. (up to 7.5%), for the first time using such a non-standard increase step.