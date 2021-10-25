Bartholomew accused the Russian Orthodox Church of ingratitude

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said that he would not succumb to the pressure of the Russian Orthodox Church after granting the tomos of autocephaly to the church in Ukraine, declaring the ungrateful behavior of the Russians, whom the Greeks “Christianized and made civilized”, reports RIA News” citing an interview with the Cypriot newspaper Politis.

According to him, the sharp reaction of the Moscow Patriarchate to autocephaly was caused by “the geopolitical goals of Moscow.” The Patriarch of Constantinople added that before making a decision on the Ukrainian church issue, Phanar “with prayer and prudence considered all these parameters of the reaction of the Moscow Patriarchate.” Bartholomew assured that he made the decision solely “in the spiritual interests of the people of God.”

Formerly Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk (Alfeyev) statedthat the Patriarchate of Constantinople, headed by Patriarch Bartholomew, is funded by the United States.