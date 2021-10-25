Beglov sent Anatoly Povelia’s candidacy for the post of vice-governor for approval to the Legislative Assembly – City – News of St. Petersburg

“In accordance with Articles 4 and 5 of the Law of St. Petersburg” On the Government of St. Petersburg, “Governor Alexander Beglov sent to the Legislative Assembly a submission for approval of Anatoly Povelia for the position of Vice Governor of St. Petersburg,” the message says.

On October 25, Governor Alexander Beglov sent for the approval of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly the candidacy of Anatoly Povelia, head of the Kolpinsky district administration, for the post of vice-governor. This was reported by the press service of Smolny.

If approved by the deputies of Poveliy, he will be responsible for solving issues of urban economy, housing policy, housing and communal services, landscaping, the implementation of the state policy of the city and the implementation of state administration in the territories of St. Petersburg districts. In addition, its scope will include overseeing the regional state supervision in the field of the technical condition and operation of self-propelled vehicles and other types of equipment, attractions, as well as control in the field of landscaping.

Previously, this position was held by Nikolai Bondarenko, who in September 2021 was elected a member of the St. Petersburg parliament from the United Russia party.

Anatoly Poveliy was elected a deputy of the Zelenogorsk municipal council in 1999 and served on the council for four convocations, since 2009 he has headed this municipality.

In May 2013, he became the deputy head of the administration of the Kurortny district, at the end of 2014 he headed the administration of the Kolpinsky district.

In 2019, the official was included in the city government for less than three months.