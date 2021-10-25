Ben Affleck teaches her 15-year-old daughter to drive: she was already able to take her family to dinner | People

Famous American actor, screenwriter and director Ben Affleck was spotted with his daughters and son on their way to a restaurant. The paparazzi managed to shoot how the famous father teaches 15-year-old daughter Violet to drive.
The daughter of the famous father brought her family to a restaurant in Brentwood (western Los Angeles), writes the Daily Mail. After Violet parked, Ben Affleck gently hugged and kissed her.
For the walk, the actor chose a white button-down shirt under a dark gray jacket. He also put on dark pants and matched shoes to match. He finished the look with sunglasses.
Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, was dressed in a light dress with polka dots, and on top she threw on a soft blue sweater. A brown bag that matched the shoe slung over her shoulder.
Seraphina, 12, wore gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, while Samuel, 9, wore black jeans with a checkered shirt.
The father and children got out of the car and put on protective masks.
It is worth recalling that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born in a marriage with Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They met while filming Pearl Harbor in 2001, in which they starred together. However, they began their relationship only in 2004, and got married only a year later. They broke up in 2018. Former lovers remained on good terms after the breakup.
