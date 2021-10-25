Ben Affleck teaches her 15-year-old daughter to drive: she was already able to take her family to dinner | People

Famous American actor, screenwriter and director Ben Affleck was spotted with his daughters and son on their way to a restaurant. The paparazzi managed to shoot how the famous father teaches 15-year-old daughter Violet to drive.

The daughter of the famous father brought her family to a restaurant in Brentwood (western Los Angeles), writes the Daily Mail. After Violet parked, Ben Affleck gently hugged and kissed her.

For the walk, the actor chose a white button-down shirt under a dark gray jacket. He also put on dark pants and matched shoes to match. He finished the look with sunglasses.

Video of the day

Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, was dressed in a light dress with polka dots, and on top she threw on a soft blue sweater. A brown bag that matched the shoe slung over her shoulder.

Seraphina, 12, wore gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, while Samuel, 9, wore black jeans with a checkered shirt.

The father and children got out of the car and put on protective masks.

It is worth recalling that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born in a marriage with Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They met while filming Pearl Harbor in 2001, in which they starred together. However, they began their relationship only in 2004, and got married only a year later. They broke up in 2018. Former lovers remained on good terms after the breakup.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that Ben Affleck starred in a commercial with the mother of his beloved Jennifer Lopez.