Biden’s popularity is falling – but it’s a sign that the US is back to normal – InoTV

Opinion polls show that the rating of the American president has dropped significantly in recent years, and this is due to the worsening economic situation. However, as the CNN journalist notes, there is also a positive signal in this: since the Americans have begun to put the economy in the forefront again, it means that the country is returning to normal.

The popularity of US President Joe Biden is now at its lowest level ever, writes on his website CNN. Judging by recent polls by the Gallup Institute, its rating is 42%, while experts from the University of Queennipeck counted even less – 37%.

There are many reasons for these numbers, including declining confidence in how the government is fighting the pandemic, as well as dissatisfaction with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. However, the author of the article notes that one of the main reasons is that, according to the Americans, they have big economic problems in their country, and Biden does not fully deal with them.

Biden’s rating is broadly correlated with the level of approval of his economic policies. If at the beginning of summer both indicators were in the region of 50% with a little, now – in the region of 40% with a little. This is due to the feelings of American consumers who feel worse economically than a year ago, when Trump was still in power.

The author of the article analyzed the main sources of concern for Americans at the moment. According to a Fox News poll, 53% of those surveyed said they were extremely worried about inflation and high prices. At the same time, no other problem received more than 50% of the vote. 60% of Americans agreed that Biden isn’t doing enough about inflation. And this is also a record figure in comparison with other sources of concern of the respondents.

Only 37% of respondents noted that Biden’s team is fully engaged in the problems that worry them. The author analyzes the situation: mainly Biden’s plans concern infrastructure, but only 27% of voters called infrastructure a matter of concern. The situation is the same with the climate. Democrats are trying to push through a plan in Congress to tackle climate change, but only 35% of respondents said that this issue is of paramount importance to them.

Ahead is the election of a governor in the state of Virginia, and Biden’s rating may affect the rating of the Democratic candidate for this post.

But at the same time, the author of the article notes that the fact that the economy is so important to Americans at both the national and local levels is normal. Only in the past five years, due to the activities of the Trump administration and the pandemic, the economy has somewhat receded into the background. Now, after 9 months of the Biden administration, poll figures say politics is back on track, writes CNN.