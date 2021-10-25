Binance NFT will conduct an initial placement of game tokens :: RBC.Crypto

As part of its first IGO, the marketplace will allow users to purchase the DeRace NFT project

The Binance NFT non-fungible token marketplace has announced an initial game token offering (IGO). On October 26, users of the trading platform will have access to game items of the DeRace project in the form of NFT.

DeRace is a complete horse racing ecosystem powered by NFT technology. Players can breed their own digital horses with unique characteristics, organize races, and profit from developing their own racetrack. Binance NFT users will be able to purchase ten types of DeRace NFTs, each containing five regular horses and five horses from Binance.

The Binance NFT platform was launched in June. With its help, users of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, gained access to trade and the creation of non-fungible tokens. Since its launch, the marketplace has earned over $ 103 million.

