Binance Smart Chain GameFi Hackathon Applications Continues

In support of talented developers from Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Binance Smart Chain announced last week a GameFi hackathon with a prize pool of over $ 70,000.

The main task of the hackathon, which faces the participants, is the development of a GameFi project with a strong IP or collectibles. Projects developing infrastructure for GameFi can also take part in the hackathon. All projects must be developed on the Binance Smart Chain.

From October 18 to October 31, a quadratic funding algorithm will be used to determine the leaders, and the project ladder will be drawn up based on the quadratic results of community members’ voting.

Each member of the community will be able to make a donation to any project (or projects) he likes at his own expense. This can be done on the hackathon page on the Hackerlink website by selecting the project you like and clicking the “Vote” button.

The distribution of community votes will ultimately determine which projects will be selected for the second phase. Anyone can use BUSD to vote on projects and teams they like, donations from BUSD will go directly to projects.

Recall that applications are open until October 31.

Conditions of participation and details:

binance.com/ru/event/gamefi_hackathon

Link for submitting an application (page of the event):

hackerlink.io/en/grant/REE/1

Hackathon Discussion Group (EN):

t.me/BSC_GameFi_Hackathon

Application Guide:

hidorahacks.medium.com/application-guide-bsc-gamefi-hackathon-russia-eastern-europe-dc173c9250e9

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.