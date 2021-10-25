Bitcoin and Ethereum have every chance of repeating the record

The weekend could have made those newly joining the rally nervous with the ensuing 11% pullback from fresh all-time highs in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The trigger was not the launch of the second in a row Valkyrie Investments futures bitcoin-ETF in the United States – the thesis that after this event there will be a reversal did not come true. It’s just Friday, the fuses just went off because of the jumped financing rates in the market for perpetual contracts – it was necessary to cool the ardor of speculators.

But this did not lead to a fundamental change in the technical situation. As they approached $ 60,000, CME institutions (the exchange came out on top in terms of open interest, OI has grown by 265% since the end of September!) Were active in placing buy orders. The third exchange-traded fund from VanEck will start trading today. Wall Street clients can diversify their portfolios with these ETFs amid ongoing discussions about inflation.

On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell touched on this topic, although the topic of his speech did not imply coverage of monetary policy issues. The chairman of the Federal Reserve noted the shift of risks towards prolonged inflation at an elevated level and announced that he would monitor inflationary expectations of the population and companies, which have increased in recent months. The Fed will not be able to tighten before it finally winds down its quantitative easing program, which is expected by the summer of 2022.

Prior to that, the rise in inflation expectations, the continuing problems with the supply of the same chips, the same gas, the same food products, combined with OPEC +’s reluctance to dump extra barrels on the market, will continue to unwind the inflation spiral. Jack Dorsey warned that hyperinflation was on the cusp. What to do? Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy gave a universal answer – Bitcoin. Such a thought may continue to gain new adherents in the coming weeks. The high interest in Bitcoin-ETF only confirms this. ProShares, which launched this tool first, was already at risk of running into the limits set by CME, so it has already asked to remove them.

On-chain statistics still don’t send warning signals. Holders and miners are holding, there are no inflows of coins to exchanges – no one is eager to be fixed at the current levels with a great desire. The replenishment of exchange reserves of stablecoins, on the other hand, heralds a new stage in the rally, which, probably, has already started on Monday. In altcoins, there is increased attention to Shiba Inu pending the addition of this token’s Robinhood to the list of traded instruments. On Coinbase and Binance, SHIBA trading activity has surpassed Bitcoin. Musk announced that he is not the holder of this token, which provoked a sharp rollback. But before the news from Robinhood, SHIB, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, has good chances to return to record values ​​in the coming days.

_______________

Aaron Chomsky,

Head of Investment Department,

ICB Fund