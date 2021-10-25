Bitcoins worth $ 2.3 billion were withdrawn from the Binance exchange in a day :: RBC.Crypto

According to the analytical company CryptoQuant, 38.2 thousand bitcoins were outflow from the trading platform

Over the past day, 38.2 thousand bitcoins worth about $ 2.3 billion were withdrawn from the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volumes, Binance, taking into account the current cryptocurrency rate at 15:25 Moscow time. This is indicated by data from the analytical company CryptoQuant.

Photo: CryptoQuant



The outflow of funds from crypto exchanges is usually associated with active purchases. For example, on the evening of May 19, after the bitcoin rate fell by a third per day, to $ 30 thousand, the largest withdrawal of digital coins was recorded in a year. Users withdrew to cold wallets about 175 thousand BTC for $ 7 billion at the exchange rate at that time.

In mid-October, the number of bitcoins on crypto exchanges dropped to a minimum in three years. The current wave of declining stocks of the first cryptocurrency on trading floors began at the end of July, when bitcoin went into recovery after falling to $ 28.8 thousand. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is trading at about $ 62.9 thousand.

