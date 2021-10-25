BMW will stop producing internal combustion engines at main plant by 2024

The carmaker BMW intends to discontinue production of internal combustion engines at its Munich plant, which is the company’s main production base. At the same time, the internal combustion engines themselves will still be used in the models produced here. Classic engine production will continue at BMW plants in Austria and the UK.

The representative of the manufacturer announced the upcoming innovations during the presentation of the all-electric novelty i4. It also became known that by 2023 at least half of the cars produced in Munich will be “electrified” – we are talking about options only with electric motors and hybrids.

According to BMW estimates, by 2030 the company will sell at least 50% of electric vehicles, but the company is ready to completely abandon the sale of cars with internal combustion engines in certain regional markets if their sales are prohibited by local legislators.

The i4 electric vehicles are produced on a “combined” assembly line, which allows the production of both electric vehicles and vehicles with internal combustion engines and hybrid engines. This innovation cost the company $ 233 million in investment in production infrastructure.

The new production concept will be taken into account when making decisions, for example, on the distribution of scarce automotive chips. According to reports, BMW still has enough other resources for production. Earlier, representatives of the auto concern announced that they plan to release this year by 70,000 or even 90,000 cars less than they expected due to the shortage of semiconductors that hit all car markets in the world.

Additionally, BMW shared plans to reduce emissions from logistics operations at its Munich plant in the next few years. This is expected to be achieved through increased use of rail vehicles and electric trucks to transport vehicles and components within and outside the plant.