Boris Johnson after a conversation with Putin: significant difficulties remain in relations between the two countries

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
55

Boris Johnson

Photo author, Reuters

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the poisoning in Salisbury in 2018, significant difficulties remain in relations between the two countries, Boris Johnson said after the conversation. He made it clear that the current relationship between Britain and Russia is not what he would like it to be.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The leaders of the two countries held talks ahead of the upcoming environmental summit in the UK (COP 26). In a conversation, Putin expressed regret that he could not attend the summit due to the situation with the coronavirus in Russia.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here