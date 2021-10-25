Boris Johnson after a conversation with Putin: significant difficulties remain in relations between the two countries

48 minutes ago

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the poisoning in Salisbury in 2018, significant difficulties remain in relations between the two countries, Boris Johnson said after the conversation. He made it clear that the current relationship between Britain and Russia is not what he would like it to be.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The leaders of the two countries held talks ahead of the upcoming environmental summit in the UK (COP 26). In a conversation, Putin expressed regret that he could not attend the summit due to the situation with the coronavirus in Russia.

Johnson welcomed the steps taken by Russia to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and expressed the hope that the Russian authorities will accelerate this work in order to achieve the target by 2050.

The UN International Conference on Climate Change will open next week in Glasgow. The decisions it will make are considered critical to controlling global warming.

Nearly 200 countries have to submit their plans to reduce their emissions, and the decisions made could significantly change the way we live in the coming decades.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain and Russia, as members of the Security Council and major economic powers with a long history of relationship, are responsible for working together to address major challenges facing humankind, such as climate change.