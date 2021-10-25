https://ria.ru/20210526/jolie-1734320203.html

Brad Pitt achieved joint custody of children with Jolie in court

Brad Pitt was able to obtain joint custody of children from Angelina Jolie, according to the publication Page Six.

MOSCOW, May 26 – RIA Novosti. Brad Pitt was able to secure joint custody of the children from Angelina Jolie, according to Page Six. The custody proceedings lasted almost five years. Page Six’s source claims the “decision is tentative,” and Jolie continues to fight for her interests. According to a Page Six source, the trial involved witnesses, experts, doctors and others who were close to the celebrity heirs. Earlier, Page Six also reported that Angelina Jolie was unhappy with Judge John Oderkirk, who was in charge of the custody case. The actress said that he refused to testify to her children. She believes that the judge “did not properly take into account” a section of the California court code that states that giving custody to a victim of domestic violence is detrimental to the best interests of the child. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married in August 2014. In September 2016, the actress filed for divorce. They have six children in common, three of whom are adopted.

