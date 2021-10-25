BTC Payments from Mastercard and Musk without Shiba Inu: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Mastercard (NYSE 🙂 will add support for BTC payments on the network, and Musk denied investments in – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

Singapore-based payment service Nium has created the Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform. Her work targets US-registered banks, corporations and fintech startups.

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Bukhari announced the launch of the National Digital Currency (CBDC). The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has already issued the first 500 million eNaira (worth ~ $ 1.2 million).

The international payment system Mastercard will soon announce support for cryptocurrencies in its network, writes CNBC. Banks and merchants will be able to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their products.

The Binance NFT marketplace has announced the launch of an Initial Game Offering (IGO) as part of its plans to create a launch pad for NFT games and gamers. ForkLog was told about this by representatives of the platform.

The head of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk said that he did not invest in Shiba Inu. Against this background, cryptocurrency quotes fell by more than 20%.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina