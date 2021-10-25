BTC Payments from Mastercard and Musk without Shiba Inu: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
89

© Reuters.

Investing.com – Mastercard (NYSE 🙂 will add support for BTC payments on the network, and Musk denied investments in – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

Singapore-based payment service Nium has created the Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform. Her work targets US-registered banks, corporations and fintech startups.

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Bukhari announced the launch of the National Digital Currency (CBDC). The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has already issued the first 500 million eNaira (worth ~ $ 1.2 million).

The international payment system Mastercard will soon announce support for cryptocurrencies in its network, writes CNBC. Banks and merchants will be able to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their products.

The Binance NFT marketplace has announced the launch of an Initial Game Offering (IGO) as part of its plans to create a launch pad for NFT games and gamers. ForkLog was told about this by representatives of the platform.

The head of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk said that he did not invest in Shiba Inu. Against this background, cryptocurrency quotes fell by more than 20%.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here