celebrities who went to school together

From school, many have friends for life. All classmates from this collection still communicate well!
Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg
Despite the fact that the rapper is older, he and Cameron studied together at the California Poly! Moreover, Snoop with a laugh recalled that Diaz did not at all consider him her classmate.
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Prince William
The three attended Eton College together. Eddie was with the prince on the same rugby team, he says that they still occasionally communicate.
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts
Nicole moved to Australia at age 4 and then went to school in Sydney. Since then, she and Naomi have been great friends.
Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono
They studied together at an acting school in New York. Jen said that she often came to visit Chaz!
Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson and Zooey Deschanel
The girls once went to school together in Santa Monica, California. Kate and Zoey even auditioned for the school play Don Quixote together.
Robert Downey Jr., Sean Penn and Charlie Sheen
The three went to college together in Santa Monica, California. Moreover, Robert left himself, Charlie was expelled shortly before graduation, and only Sean received his diploma.
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton
The girls attended Buckley School in California. Then Kim was Paris’s assistant … And then everything changed a lot!
Rami Malek and Kirsten Dunst
The actors studied together at the school of Notre Dame, and Rami was madly in love with Kirsten. Still – she was already a movie star!
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
These guys met in elementary school and both decided to become actors. And, of course, they got their way!
