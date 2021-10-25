celebrities who went to school together

Cameron Diaz and other stars who love to be naked

Cameron Diaz appeared as Eve in the comedy Home Video: Adults Only. In Charlie’s Angels, Cameron performed a striptease in lace panties to the delight of numerous fans. In the comedy “The Other Woman,” Diaz showed off her fit in a tiny bikini. In her underwear, she was captured in the movie “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary.” She was completely naked in the movie “The Counselor”. According to the results of the study, Cameron spent the most time on the screen in a semi-nude form among Hollywood actresses – about 25 minutes.